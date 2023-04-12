Max Pricing: Tiers Include $9.99, $14.99, & $19.99 The pricing tiers for Max have been revealed for the launch on May 23rd. Get ready to fork over your cash for ad-free, 4K streaming.

Max just finished up their big launch presentation, and we are here with all the details on the pricing. Looks like we will be dealing with three tiers: $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year for the Max ad-lite version. That will include two concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality. Next is the $14.99 a month, $149.99 a year tier, Max ad-free. That version includes no ads, and all of the stuff in the first tier, with 30 added downloads. Finally, a $19.99 a month, $199.99 a year tier called Max Ultimate Ad-Free. That includes four concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, and Dolby Atmos sound quality. So, you have to pay the most for 4K. That sucks. Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price, and the current plan for six months. More below.

Max 4K Behind The Highest Pay Wall? BS

"From the biggest superheroes to real-life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice," said JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offers something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody."

SIGNING UP

Max will offer three pricing options, giving subscribers the choice to select which plan best fits the needs of their household.

Ad-Lite | $9.99 /month or $99.99 /year

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Ad Free | $15.99 /month or $149.99 /year

2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99 /month or $199.99 /year

4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

Existing subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription and can visit http://help.hbomax.com/introducingMax to find out more. Additionally, subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following the launch. Subscribers' profiles, settings, watch history, "Continue Watching," and "My List" items will also migrate to Max so they can pick up streaming right where they left off."