Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown, paramount, preview, teaser

Mayor of Kingstown S03E06: "Ecotone" Preview: An Ultimatum For Mike

Here's a preview of this weekend's episode of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown S03E06: "Ecotone."

After checking out what bestselling author Stephen King had to share about one of his favorite shows (who knew?), we're back to take a look at this weekend's episode of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and series star Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown. While the official overview for S03E06: "Ecotone" (directed by Paul Cameron, with a teleplay by James Arcega Tinsley) doesn't offer a ton of details, the image gallery makes it clear that tensions are rising in ways that Mike (Renner) might not be able to control now that the war between Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) and Konstantin (Yorick van Wageningen) has gotten very deadly – and very public. Just wait until everyone learns who the Russian mob has been working with…

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 6 "Ecotone": After an attack hits close to home, Mike (Jeremy Renner) is given an ultimatum that could change everything. Directed by Paul Cameron, with a teleplay by James Arcega Tinsley, here's a look at the image gallery for this weekend's chapter:

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season are series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!