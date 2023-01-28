Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Mike's Troubles Grow In the following preview for Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown S02E03 "Five at Five," Mike's (Jeremy Renner) plans face some major obstacles.

Another weekend brings another new episode from the second season of Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown. And as you're about to see from the following overview and preview images for S02E03 " Five at Five," Mike (Renner) is going to be dealing with obstacles to his plans on two major fronts. And following that, the creative team breaks down the biggest takeaways from "Staring at the Devil" that viewers should keep in mind as the season rolls along.

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E03 "Five at Five"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 " Five at Five": Mike asks for help in finding Iris (Emma Laird) and later takes matters into his own hands. A move by Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) and his team puts Mike's larger plan in jeopardy. Kyle (Taylor Handley) has a request for Kingstown PD. Now, here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's episode that were released earlier:

In the following featurette, Renner, Dillon, co-star Tobi Bamtefa (Bunny), and Director Stephen Kay discuss the rise in bloodshed and Mike's role as intermediary. Then, Laird and Handley weigh in on Iris's decision to return to Milo (Aidan Gillen):

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.