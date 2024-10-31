Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: halloween, Megan Thee Stallion, starfire, teen titans

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns as Titans' Starfire In Time for "Hottieween"

Megan Thee Stallion let her geek flag fly proudly for the Halloween season, channeling her inner Starfire to celebrate "Hottieween."

Setting aside the fact that her musical skills are off the charts, we've been big fans of Megan Thee Stallion's work in other areas for a while now. From Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to her doing double duty during NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 – hosting and performing. From ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve to MTV's 2024 VMAs. From making Pepsi look cool to making the opening of WWE SmackDown hot – Megan Thee Stallion has been making an impact all over the pop culture landscape. Oh, and did we also mention that we love her because she proudly lets her geek flag fly? Let's just say that you don't have to look too far to see just how much anime inspires a number of her looks as well as her music videos. But Megan Thee Stallion elevated her geek game to a whole new level for Halloween – or should we say, "Hottieween."

Calling herself "Starfire Thee Stallion," Megan Thee Stallion posted four images of herself as Koriand'r, aka Starfire, from DC Teen Titans (and other teams over the years). Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez, Starfire would debut in DC Comics' DC Comics Presents #26 (October 1980), the character would go on to be adapted for television, animated series, video games, and more. "STARFIRE THEE STALLION 💫☄️🔥 #hottieween24," read the caption to her Instagram post – here's a look at the image gallery that she shared:

Saturday Night Live Rewind: Megan Thee Stallion Elevates Season 48

As Season 48 hosts went, Miles Teller helped get the season on the air, and Brendan Gleeson helped stabilize it after a bit of a rocky start. But with Megan Thee Stallion serving as both host and musical artist, Lorne Michaels was offered a snapshot of everything that this season of NBC's Saturday Night Live could be. Sketches were on point, "Weekend Update" was on fire, and (while it was a given that she would kill it) our host's performances took things in some fun and creative directions. The important common factor in all of this? Megan Thee Stallion, whose excitement over the opportunity wasn't just evident during the week leading up to Saturday night but also vibing off of the screen the moment she hit the stage. For a show with a reputation for feeding off the vibes that the hosts bring, SNL had an impressive muse commanding its stages.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!