Mercedes Moné, TikTok, Wynonna Earp, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AEW/Mercedes Moné, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, NBC's Suits: L.A., WWE Hall of Fame/Thunderbolt Patterson, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's Invincible, Disney+'s X-Men '97, HBO's Euphoria, FX's Grotesquerie, Don Lemon & Elon Musk, TikTok, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Prime Video's Outer Range, Digimon 25, BBC Archives & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 14, 2024:

Mercedes Moné Defects to AEW in Industry's Darkest Day

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Wraps: "The Best Journey Takes You Home"

Suits: L.A.: Stephen Amell Offers Update, Talks "Great" Pilot Script

Thunderbolt Patterson: WWE Hall of Fame's Revolutionary New Star

Stranger Things 5: Finn Wolfhard Teases "Leader Mike" Moments & More

AEW Dynamite Preview: Big Business Betrayal by Mercedes Moné

SNL Taps Kristen Wiig/Raye & Ryan Gosling/Chris Stapleton for April

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Trailer/Preview: It's Time for Takeoff

X-Men '97 Voice Cast, EP (But Not Beau DeMayo) Talk Animated Series

Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney Confirms Season 3 Filming Up Next (VIDEO)

Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy's "Satiating Darkness"

Don Lemon: Twitter/X Show Not Happening; "Elon Musk Is Mad At Me"

U.S. House of Reps Passes Bill That Could Lead to TikTok Ban: Details

Star Trek: Kurtzman & Paradise on "Discovery," Developing New Series

Outer Range Season 2: Josh Brolin-Starrer Returns May 16th (IMAGES)

Digimon Forever: Celebrating 25 Years of Animated Greatness

BBC Adds Over 1000 Lost Radio Plays to Archives: Macbeth & More

Star Trek: Discovery Breaking Jonathan Frakes' Unique On-Screen Streak

X-Men '97/DeMayo, Kimmel/Trump, Punisher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

