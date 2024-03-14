Mercedes Moné, TikTok, Wynonna Earp, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, bctv daily dispatch, don lemon, elon musk, euphoria, Grotesquerie, mercedes mone, saturday night live, stranger things 5, TikTok, Wynonna Earp, X-Men '97
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AEW/Mercedes Moné, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, NBC's Suits: L.A., WWE Hall of Fame/Thunderbolt Patterson, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's Invincible, Disney+'s X-Men '97, HBO's Euphoria, FX's Grotesquerie, Don Lemon & Elon Musk, TikTok, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Prime Video's Outer Range, Digimon 25, BBC Archives & more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 14, 2024:
Mercedes Moné Defects to AEW in Industry's Darkest Day
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Wraps: "The Best Journey Takes You Home"
Suits: L.A.: Stephen Amell Offers Update, Talks "Great" Pilot Script
Thunderbolt Patterson: WWE Hall of Fame's Revolutionary New Star
Stranger Things 5: Finn Wolfhard Teases "Leader Mike" Moments & More
AEW Dynamite Preview: Big Business Betrayal by Mercedes Moné
SNL Taps Kristen Wiig/Raye & Ryan Gosling/Chris Stapleton for April
Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Trailer/Preview: It's Time for Takeoff
X-Men '97 Voice Cast, EP (But Not Beau DeMayo) Talk Animated Series
Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney Confirms Season 3 Filming Up Next (VIDEO)
Grotesquerie: Niecy Nash-Betts on Ryan Murphy's "Satiating Darkness"
Don Lemon: Twitter/X Show Not Happening; "Elon Musk Is Mad At Me"
U.S. House of Reps Passes Bill That Could Lead to TikTok Ban: Details
Star Trek: Kurtzman & Paradise on "Discovery," Developing New Series
Outer Range Season 2: Josh Brolin-Starrer Returns May 16th (IMAGES)
Digimon Forever: Celebrating 25 Years of Animated Greatness
BBC Adds Over 1000 Lost Radio Plays to Archives: Macbeth & More
Star Trek: Discovery Breaking Jonathan Frakes' Unique On-Screen Streak
