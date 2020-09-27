Mick Foley Credits Dave Bautista for Political Testicular Fortitude

WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley is known for his amazing character work, his willingness to take incredible bumps, and his legendary understanding of wrestling psychology. But nowadays, it seems, Mick wants to be known for doing the right thing when it comes to talking about politics on the internet.

Foley, who had previously stayed away from public political commentary and even sent several friendly video pleas to fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump in recent months asking him to rethink his policies on coronavirus, went public in early September with his opposition of the president in a People interview.

"I do think this is a matter between right and wrong. I think that democracy's at stake," Foley said in the interview. "I really do feel like future generations are going to study this period of time and wonder how we stood by and let so much go wrong. I want to be on the right side of history."

But it wasn't just his own conscience that drove him to speak out. Foley was influence by fellow wrestling legends Dave Bautista and Kevin Nash, the Hardcore Legend revealed on Twitter recently. Though most people probably wouldn't expect it based on his wrestling character over the years, Kevin Nash's twitter account is a wellspring of wokeness. And Bautista, well, he has a whole section on this site just for articles about his political tweets, which come at a rate of dozens per day, every single day. Of course, we're not technically obligated to constantly write about them, but Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has threatened to toss me off the top of a Hell in a Cell cage if I don't produce at least several of them per week. [Editor's Note: I would never toss you, Jude. Sometimes you need to just test gravity. Make sure it still works…]

Anyway, when Foley posted a photo of his new Black Lives Matter t-shirt on Twitter, Bautista responded, "Amazing! You're a gift to humanity my brother." That prompted the reply from Foley: "Thanks so much @DaveBautista- you and @RealKevinNash helped give me the T-fortitude to start speaking up." So the next time you wonder why Mick Foley is tweeting about politics now, know that you have, in part, Kevin Nash and Dave Bautista to thank. And probably, you have this website to thank for making clickbait articles about it.