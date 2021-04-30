Mick Foley Urges WWE & Vince McMahon To Create An All-Women Brand

Mick Foley is WWE's greatest hardcore legend, but in addition to that, he's also one of the company's most well-respected and trusted ambassadors. He's seen it all and done it all in his long wrestling career and fans still love him and listen to everything he says. So when "Mrs. Foley's baby boy" makes a public suggestion, fans take immediate notice and even agree with him most of the time. The question is, do WWE and head honcho Vince McMahon respond the same way?

Mick Foley is quite outspoken and opinionated on his social media platforms and today, he took to his Twitter page to pitch WWE and Vince himself on the idea of an all-women brand for WWE.

Dear Vince, An all women's brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE

Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch. Sincerely, Mick@VinceMcMahon — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 30, 2021

Women's wrestling in WWE (and the industry as a whole) has evolved by leaps and bounds over the past few years, with women being some of the company's greatest and most respected stars and even headling their two biggest annual shows, the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. But still, there are times where it feels like management sees the women's wrestling in WWE as an afterthought or a gimmick and this suggestion by Mick Foley would be an attempt to remedy that by creating a brand that is only featuring female talent and thus isn't fighting for time and attention with the men on the roster.

But even with his heart in the right place, Mick Foley has seen some pushback by others in the industry. The great Lance Storm responded to his tweet with a question on the perspective of forming such a brand that honestly isn't a bad question to ask.

Would the women no longer be on Raw & SD? I think this is a much more complicated decision. If the women (especially the top women) remain on RAW and SD then the all women's show will struggle. If the all women's show in on a lessor platform it will feel like a demotion. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 30, 2021

Storm isn't wrong at all to think about performers and management seeing it this way. Every wrestler wants to be on the biggest stage with the most eyes on them and even if the brand were focused around them as women, if it wasn't easily accessible or wasn't widely viewed, this could be viewed as either a demotion for them or like they're being buried to make room for the men on the main Raw and Smackdown rosters.

It's also worth considering that there are still plenty of men in the high-ups of WWE that don't share the enthusiasm of Mick Foley, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H for women's wrestling. These guys are stuck in an outdated sexist mindset to be sure, but they also happen to have a lot of power in the company and if this brand got going and failed, they would leap on the opportunity to declare women's wrestling "dead and over."

While unlikely, the decision to give the green light to an all-women brand in WWE lies in the hands of Vince McMahon and he doesn't exactly seem excited to spend more money or take new risks as of late. So while Mick Foley and others' hearts are in the right place here, their suggestions might be falling on deaf ears.