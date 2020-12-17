Midnight Mass: Mike Flannagan Signals Netflix Horror Series Wrap

Some recent tweets by Mike Flannagan (The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Haunting of Hill House) have signaled for horror fans a wrap up on production for the highly anticipated series Midnight Mass on Netflix. While this may be typical news to come from any production team working on a TV show, this pandemic has twisted that around entirely. But for Netflix, shooting Midnight Mass amid the pandemic worked out in some ways better than they thought.

Shooting for 83 days, uninterrupted surprisingly, the work has paid off with Flannagan's relieved announcement on Twitter. Flannagan has worked previously with Netflix on the popular The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Hill House: Bly Manor. Personally, I'm excited to see more from Flannagan in this Midnight Mass series. His work in horror doesn't only include TV, but his work is seen in Doctor Sleep and a fantastic indie flick, Absentia.

The cast and crew for Midnight Mass are extremely proud of their work and Flannagan's experience seems to be nothing but positive with Netflix. The show follows a small town on an island that experiences a visitor in the form of a charismatic young priest, but soon omens and unnerving events prove only trouble is ahead. Mike Flannagan was open to the struggles and process of being allowed to shoot in Vancouver, continually have the cast and crew tested for COVID, and moving with the wind of changes that comes with the pandemic.

That's a wrap on MIDNIGHT MASS. It has been an extraordinary, unprecedented production, and I cannot be prouder of this amazing cast and crew. In fact – and I do not say this lightly – this has been the best production experience of my career. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 16, 2020

Obviously, the style of interaction and way the set would have worked pre-pandemic had a drastic change. Midnight Mass production had to embrace a new way of creating and forming a television series. And while Flannagan's thoughts included the often constant doubts by creators of their work's worth in times like these, he concluded by giving his love to his crew for the dedication. While we await the news of a Midnight Mass premiere on Netflix, let us know in the comments if you're excited to watch it!