Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Gets Theatrical Film Following Season 2

Crunchyroll has picked up the feature film spinoff of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved, set after season 2.

Crunchyroll will stream the movie worldwide (except Asia) in Japanese with English subtitles.

The story follows Kanna Kamui struggling between her dragon heritage and her human family bonds.

An impending war forces Miss Kobayashi and friends to unite dragons and humans to prevent disaster.

Crunchyroll has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights (excluding Asia) to the touching and otherworldly film Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved, based on the beloved manga by Coolkyousinnjya from Studio Kyoto Animation. The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles in North America.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved – Yeah, Japan Loves Long Titles

Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment–until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi's normal life is about to go off the deep end!

The feature film picks up right where Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 left off. The new film finds Dragon child Kanna Kamui facing a major dilemma, having to decide between her biological dragon family and her newfound human family. Miss Kobayashi, Tohru, Kanna, and Iruru's peaceful lives are shattered when Kanna's father, Kamun Kamui, leader of the Chaos Forces, arrives and forces her to return to the Dragon World to fix a past mistake. With a war brewing between Chaos and Harmony, Kanna must find a way to unite the two worlds, but is torn between her loyalty to her friends and her father's demands. Miss Kobayashi, however, refuses to let her go and tries to mend Kanna and Kamui's broken bond. As dragons clash, Iruru uncovers a hidden force manipulating the war. Can they stop the war before it consumes both worlds?

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved is directed by Tatsuya Ishihara. The original story is by Coolkyousinnjya. Studio Kyoto Animation produced the film, which has a run time of 105 minutes.

Both seasons of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

