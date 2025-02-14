Posted in: TV | Tagged: channel 4, david mitchell, peep show, robert webb, That Mitchel and Webb Look

Mitchell and Webb Set to Bring New Sketch Comedy Show to Channel 4

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are bringing their Mitchell and Webb comedy sketch show to Channel 4 this year - with a new supporting cast.

Article Summary Mitchell and Webb are launching a new sketch show on Channel 4 with fresh comedic talent.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lara Ricote, Stevie Martin, and Krystal Evans join as the supporting team.

Produced by Big Talk Studios, this series features writing from both veteran and new writers.

Mitchell and Webb aim to revive TV sketch comedy with their renowned humor and wit.

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are bringing their sketch comedy show back to television, this time on Channel 4, with a brand-new series with a host of exciting and innovative future stars in a merging of comedy minds across generations. Mitchell & Webb will be supported by an ensemble cast of next-generation writers/performers: Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lara Ricote, Stevie Martin, and Krystal Evans, plus a dynamic team of established and upcoming comic writers. That Mitchell and Webb Look began as a BBC Radio 4 comedy series before going to television for four series on the BBC from 2006 to 2010. The new six-part series will be produced by That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios (Friday Night Dinner, Back, Ludwig), which is part of ITV Studios, and helmed by the BAFTA-winning duo's long-standing Producer Gareth Edwards.

David Mitchell and Robert Webb said together, "When Channel 4 asked us to do another sketch show, we were startled, bemused, and available. It's a perilous time for the industry and so it's our hope that relaunching the trickiest genre of comedy is a brilliant piece of counterintuitive commissioning. And we're confident that, unlike Roger Moore with his shoe on the bonnet of a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in For Your Eyes Only [REPLACE WITH 21ST CENTURY REFERENCE?], we're not about to give British TV comedy a final lethal nudge into the abyss. We're looking forward to working with our brilliant new cast despite their youth and talent and would like to encourage viewers to watch the advert break carefully and do their best to buy something. It doesn't have to be a car but, you know, a box of chocolates or an app or something."

Smith-Bynoe said, "Getting to join this project with comedy legends Mitchell & Webb feels like getting to sit on the grown-ups' table that you've been trying to get on for years, then you realise the grown-ups are just as funny, silly, and they'll let you have a sip of Advocaat. I'm really excited to be a part of this long-awaited return of comedy royalty." Ricote shared, "I am overjoyed to be making this with the best there is. It's such a silly, good, and sweet group, and the sketches are just very funny. I am feeling very lucky to be part of this. The writers' rooms were SO fun and now we get to act in it? It's a dream!"

Martin added, "I started doing online sketches because I never thought I'd get to do sketch comedy on actual TV – but now I'm doing it on actual TV with the two people who made me want to be a sketch comedian in the first place?! It's absolutely wild. Also, they've both been so fun and generous to work with – plus David was very nice when I said I enjoyed his show 'Luther'." Evans noted, "Working with these guys and this incredibly talented cast is an actual dream come true, and also, they give us free biscuits and, if we're really good, pizza."

Mitchell and Webb are best known on Channel 4 for their cultural hit phenomenon, Peep Show, which was created by Jesse Armstrong years before he hit big with Succession on HBO. After nine series, it is Channel 4's longest-running sitcom, and to this day, Peep Show remains one of the best-performing comedy shows on streaming. With Peep Show cementing their comedy partnership, Mitchell and Webb went on to success with That Mitchell & Webb franchise of radio and television sketches and became two of the UK's most exportable television talents.

The six-episode sketch show was commissioned by Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy, and Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive, Comedy at Channel 4. Kenton Allen for Big Talk Studios, Mitchell, and Webb are the executive producers; Gareth Edwards will produce the series.

