MJF Celebrates Adam Cole's Birthday on Disrespectful AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan's mockery continued on AEW Dynamite last night - MJF and Adam Cole's birthday skit ruined the sanctity of wrestling! Auughh man! 😡

Hey there, followers. The Chadster wants to talk to you about last night's AEW event. On AEW Dynamite, current AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole were sporting their faux alliance. They tackled The Butcher and Daddy Magic as part of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.🤷 What should've been a proper wrestling match quickly turned into a celebration of Adam Cole's birthday. Post-match, MJF and the crew rolled out a birthday cake, and the crowd sang in unison to Adam Cole. Auughh man! So unfair!😡

The Chadster just doesn't get it. This trend of mixing serious competitive narrative with comedy sketches is plain baffling. Instead of a well-run wrestling organization, AEW sometimes feels like a series of interconnected, shameless comedy skits. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.🤦‍♂️

Yes, in the name of camaraderie, MJF and Adam Cole crossed the ropes, even after their long-standing rivalry. And indeed, The Chadster recognizes the expected plot twist where MJF might betray Cole. But this birthday celebration baloney? That cheesed The Chadster off! Everyone had a good laugh, huh? Well, The Chadster didn't find it funny.😤

It's clear Tony Khan and his merrymen, MJF and Adam Cole, don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. You think Vince McMahon ever put on a birthday party for his wrestlers on RAW? Of course not, because McMahon respects the sanctity of a wrestling ring.🙅‍♂️

Honestly, what cheesed The Chadster off the most was not just the ridiculous shenanigans on AEW Dynamite. The Chadster swears he saw Tony Khan hiding behind a tree earlier in the day! As The Chadster was sipping his morning White Claw, retrieving the mail in his fuzzy slippers and bathrobe, he heard rustling behind a nearby tree. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw that billionaire troublemaker tossing a few AEW tickets onto his Maryland grass and scurrying off like a squirrel.🏃‍♂️🌲

The Chadster gave chase through the suburban alleyways, but Tony Khan gave him the slip. The Chadster sped around the neighborhood in his flashy Mazda Miata looking for Tony Khan, but the sneaky billionaire vanished into thin air! All that was left were those dang AEW tickets fluttering in the autumn breeze. Can The Chadster not escape this torment even outside of his TV screen? Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster?!😭

One thing is certain. The Chadster is just trying to tell it like it is. You know, real unbiased reportage here, something that The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger excel at. Feel free to disagree, followers, but this week's AEW Dynamite was simply not up to par. The Chadster promises he'll keep calling it like he sees it and keeps wrestling above comedy gag nonsense.💪

