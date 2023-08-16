Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: logan paul, mjf, wrestling

MJF Wants to Appear on Logan Paul's Podcast to Discuss 30 Under 30

Comrades, El Presidente has intercepted a tweet between AEW's MJF and WWE's Logan Paul after the former topped the latter on ESPN's 30 Under 30 list.

Greetings, comrades! Your esteemed leader El Presidente arrives yet again, transmitting from an undisclosed location within the lush rainforests of my homeland. A paradise, indeed! Yet, even in paradise, one can't miss the tumultuous waves of excitement in the world of American professional wrestling. Today, we focus on the intriguing interaction between two overseas titans: AEW Champion MJF and WWE star Logan Paul.

Let me paint the picture for you, comrades. I recently intercepted, on my customized, CIA-proof dictator's smartphone, a tweet from MJF, AEW's most arrogant and pompous capitalist, to none other than Logan Paul. Yes, the Logan Paul, who despite his questionable career path managed to find himself a spot at WWE.

MJF, it appears, requests an invitation to our WWE combatant to appear on his podcast, Impaulsive – for what reason? Well, my comrades, it appears to be a shared disappointment over Paul's ranking on a certain list – the ESPN's top 30 under 30. Embedding illegal technology within my gold encrusted parrot's chips, a gift from my close friend Kim Jong Un – no product is too small for espionage – I am able to share the coveted tweet:

Yo @LoganPaul

I'm a big fan and I heard you were very upset with your ranking in the @espn

top 30 under 30. I couldn't agree with you more, the list was flawed. What the hell is a Vikingo?!? Would love to come on @impaulsive and talk about the list as well as the fact @aew… — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The audacity of these two! Yes, comrades, MJF stole the number one spot while Paul, it seems, was not as lucky, landing only at number ten. I am reminded of the time I ranked number one for 'Most Charismatic Leader' over Fidel Castro in the Cuban glossy Dictators Monthly. Ah, memories!

On a serious note, such unity between AEW and WWE could spell doom for the monopolistic practices of WWE President Nick Khan. I imagine he is scurrying around the head office like a capitalist rat, working on a counter-strategy as we speak. Comrades, as our American pals tend to say: The plot thickens! Let's wait and see how this unexpected interaction unfolds.

Certainly, El Presidente has his eyes, ears, and satellite dishes tunned in anticipation of this remarkable alliance. As always, I am here to let you walk in the shady underbelly of wrestling politics and pop culture. For now, my comrades, I need to dash! My pet jaguar has just brought me a CIA drone that she hunted down in our backyard. Excellent game! I bid you adieu until we meet again. Hasta la victoria siempre!

You shut your pirate hooker mouth, Jack. I brush my teeth with it! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!