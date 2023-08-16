Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: , ,

MJF Wants to Appear on Logan Paul's Podcast to Discuss 30 Under 30

Comrades, El Presidente has intercepted a tweet between AEW's MJF and WWE's Logan Paul after the former topped the latter on ESPN's 30 Under 30 list.

Published
by
|
Comments

Greetings, comrades! Your esteemed leader El Presidente arrives yet again, transmitting from an undisclosed location within the lush rainforests of my homeland. A paradise, indeed! Yet, even in paradise, one can't miss the tumultuous waves of excitement in the world of American professional wrestling. Today, we focus on the intriguing interaction between two overseas titans: AEW Champion MJF and WWE star Logan Paul.

MJF appears on AEW Dynamite
MJF appears on AEW Dynamite

Let me paint the picture for you, comrades. I recently intercepted, on my customized, CIA-proof dictator's smartphone, a tweet from MJF, AEW's most arrogant and pompous capitalist, to none other than Logan Paul. Yes, the Logan Paul, who despite his questionable career path managed to find himself a spot at WWE.

MJF, it appears, requests an invitation to our WWE combatant to appear on his podcast, Impaulsive – for what reason? Well, my comrades, it appears to be a shared disappointment over Paul's ranking on a certain list – the ESPN's top 30 under 30. Embedding illegal technology within my gold encrusted parrot's chips, a gift from my close friend Kim Jong Un – no product is too small for espionage – I am able to share the coveted tweet:

The audacity of these two! Yes, comrades, MJF stole the number one spot while Paul, it seems, was not as lucky, landing only at number ten. I am reminded of the time I ranked number one for 'Most Charismatic Leader' over Fidel Castro in the Cuban glossy Dictators Monthly. Ah, memories!

On a serious note, such unity between AEW and WWE could spell doom for the monopolistic practices of WWE President Nick Khan. I imagine he is scurrying around the head office like a capitalist rat, working on a counter-strategy as we speak. Comrades, as our American pals tend to say: The plot thickens! Let's wait and see how this unexpected interaction unfolds.

Certainly, El Presidente has his eyes, ears, and satellite dishes tunned in anticipation of this remarkable alliance. As always, I am here to let you walk in the shady underbelly of wrestling politics and pop culture. For now, my comrades, I need to dash! My pet jaguar has just brought me a CIA drone that she hunted down in our backyard. Excellent game! I bid you adieu until we meet again. Hasta la victoria siempre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

El PresidenteAbout El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.