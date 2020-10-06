MLW Plans Opera Cup Tournament for TV Return This Fall

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to return this Fall, and the company has just announced what it plans to do first: bring back the Opera Cup again. In a press release, MLW announced the return of the Opera Cup in a press release. The company recently announced a new streaming deal with Fubo Sports Network. As yet, no specific date is set for MLW's return to TV. MLW is taping new content this month, with a return expected for November.

The press release details the history of the Opera Cup:

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament. The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day. After a 71 year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019. Soon thereafter, the league confirmed the "classic" would be an annual tournament hosted exclusively by MLW. Inspired by the legends whose names are immortalized in plaques on the sides of the cup, including: George Hackenschmidt, Stu Hart, Leo Pardello, William Muldoon and Waldek Zbyszko, "the classic" has returned to reignite the spirit of the greats who preceded today and tomorrow's greats. Over the summer of 2019, Major League Wrestling entrusted the same craftsmen who have worked with the NHL on maintaining the Stanley Cup to complete the restoration process of the original cup in time for the return of the tournament.

MLW founder Court Bauer recently discussed the company's imminent return on Twitter, saying, "3 years ago today @MLW returned with #OneShot. In my wildest dreams I could never have imagined we'd be blessed with such great fans, extraordinary talent and a passionate crew and staff – all going above & beyond as the little company that fights above its weight class."

"Because of YOU our company is in 20+ countries, endured a pandemic and grown in spite of the most competitive market in 2 decades. Thank YOU for spreading the word, proudly displaying MLW in your profiles, buying tickets / merchandise & watching on beIN, DAZN & around the world," Bauer continued, adding, "On behalf of EVERYONE at @MLW, we cannot wait to bring the world of Major League Wrestling back to you with a whole new wave of talent, your favorite familiar faces, big matches as we now ready for #TheRestart. See you soon."