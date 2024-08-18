Posted in: ABC, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, Ed O'Neil, julie bowen, modern family, sofia vergara

Modern Family: Vergara on Reunion; Bowen on Press Creating Tension

Sofia Vergara on the timing of a possible Modern Family reunion; Julie Bowen on the press trying to create tension between her and Vergara.

I have written before about my love for ABC's Modern Family and how it has become one of my comforting background shows that I leave playing after long days. Like many fans, I wish we could get a sneak peek into where all the characters are now. There are definitely some storylines that could use some glow-up to redeem where they ended, though that is a different conversation we have had before and will probably touch upon again in the future. Between personal reunions among the cast, the topic coming up in interviews, and "non-canon minisodes" from WhatsApp, the buzz surrounding a possible reunion of some type continues to grow.

In a recent interview with Variety, Sofia Vergara reaffirmed that she would love to return to the set, adding, "It'd be so much fun. A TV movie, maybe?" It would definitely be great to get an update on the Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family and where things have gone in the last four years. However, Vergara believes it might still be too soon to bring the family back together – though she joked with co-star Ed O'Neill about the timing. "I always joke with him [saying], 'Ed, don't die because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you're the oldest of us. You can't be dead,'" she shared.

We also recently got another Modern Family mention from Julie Bowen during Jennie Garth's podcast, I Choose Me. She spoke about feeling as if the media kept trying to pit her against Vergara, "The press kept trying to make me and Sofia sort of Betty and Veronica," Bowen revealed – also addressing how the media kept trying to perpetuate a narrative in which they did not get along. "I was like, 'Oh no, I love Sofía. I love how different we are. She is funny and self-effacing and bawdy, and she loves life, and she loves dancing and eating cake and all these things,'" Bowen added.

It is great to see these subjects addressed and even more so to see how well the cast still gets along. On my end, I love seeing them together on social media for their events and get-togethers. Bowen then discussed how much she learned from Vergara while working together: "I learned so much from being around her on what it is to be a really powerful, completely herself woman," adding it was disappointing for the press to push this narrative that they did that there was tension between the two.

Back in April, at the Hulu on Disney+ event, we also interviewed Sarah Hyland (Haley) about the possibility of a return series, movie, or spinoff. When asked if she would return for whatever the reunion turned out to be, Hyland offered a "maybe," adding that she would need to know the details first. Hyland added, "I would love to see Haley be successful in her work because I think that's something we didn't really get to finish with her."

Considering these and other interviews with Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, it seems as if Modern Family is still fresh in their minds. I am definitely interested to see how things have progressed for the characters. I would like to see some storylines fine-tuned and given a stronger sense of seriousness and attention, returning the show to that perfect balance of humor, heart, and realistically relatable situations it had during its first five seasons.

