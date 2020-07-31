Money Heist (La Casa de Papel): Netflix Global Hit Ending with Part 5

Global streaming sensation La Casa de Papel ("Money Heist") is set to begin production on Part 5 starting August 5, with the 10-episode season set to be the series' last. Netflix announced on Friday that the heist thriller will be wrapping up its run after five seasons, with Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) set to join the ensemble cast of the Alex Pina-created series (set to film in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal). Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, the upcoming season finds Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo directing.

Silvestre and Criado join a cast that includes Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and many more.

For any fans out there (since we know there's quite a few of you out there) concerned about how the series will end, Pina wants you to know that you can relax: it's something the team's been working on for a while. "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters," said Pina in a statement. "The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season." Pina will serve as showrunner, and executive produce alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz, who returns as director of production. Head writer Javier Gómez Santander, Director of Photography Migue Amodeo, and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.