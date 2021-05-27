Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Wants Us To Know That "WE ARE MOONKNIGHT"

Just because there's a ton of excitement surrounding next month's premiere of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki doesn't mean there isn't enough time to keep looking ahead. In this case, it's time to revisit the Oscar Isaac (Dune)-starring Moon Knight to see how things are going since our last looks at Isaac's Rage Against the Machine-fueled training video. Except for this time, we didn't have to go too far as the live-action serious came to us (and everyone else) via Marvel Studios social media.

In the following post, we only get a look at the top half of Isaac's face in front of various comic book images of the title character. The accompanying caption reads, "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT' – Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight"- which is giving us some clues as to the connections Isaac's Marc Spector may have with the comics. But feel free to decide for yourselves below:

Joining Isaac in the cast is Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) and May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). Here's a look back at the first Instagram post showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer earlier this year, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark: