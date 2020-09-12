Moonbase 8 Teaser: In Simulated Space, No One Can Hear You Lose It

This fall, Emmy nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), and Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story) will be all the "Space Force" this nation needs- and now we get to see them for ourselves. On Saturday, Showtime released an official teaser for Moonbase 8 created, written, and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and series director Jonathan Krisel (Baskets).

The six-episode series is a workplace comedy that follows three subpar astronauts living at NASA's Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon- and now you get a first-look:

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.

"In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless." In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Krisel, Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. A24 produces the series alongside Abso Lutely Productions.