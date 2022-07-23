Motherland: Fort Salem S03E05 Review: Witch Hunting Hits Hard

The witch hunt continues on this week's episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem S03E05 "Cession in Session," and things do not bring hope forth. After a slow start, this was a great episode to start picking the pace up and start grabbing our interest. This episode did manage to get me to raise my voice at the television several times. It did a good job of really making me look forward to where things are headed.

Our witches are still being held captive in the Cession, and the Council of the Great River meets to hear their testimony and ask questions to understand what is going on. I have to say, more often than not, I want to fight Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) for not being able to stay still. I mean, I understand feeling uneasy and like you need to do something at times when things are falling apart, but they have already put so many people in jeopardy. That said, it is not an indictment upon her acting (Williams is great) but rather the character itself. And then her telling Tally (Jessica Sutton) that the vision of Raelle (Taylor Hickson) ending the world was probably wrong really felt like an odd reaction. After everything they've been through, I was expecting more faith in Tally's skills even as she's learning to perfect them.

So the council decides to take a vote on the future of the unit and turns out they get to get away and are banned from entering the Cession ever again. I felt bad for Scylla (Amalia Holm), who pretty much keeps saving their asses since it was her safe place while growing up. They were going to be escorted out the following day, but the Camarilla attack and, of course, things go south pretty quickly in some very big ways. If there's a silver lining, it's that it did convince the Council that they must fight alongside the witches due to the level of threat their mutual enemies pose.

Something else, though… I still feel like the bad guys are still feeling very mustache-twirling-evil-villains. I expect to see them punching Muttley for giggling at some point. Anyway… how does that butthole, Alban (Bob Frazer), keep managing to get away? Like seriously… how? And how does he manage to do it so cartoonishly? Arrgh! Sorry, I believe it was the one thing this week that absolutely got me to raise my fists in frustration. Such a creep.

It was a solid & strong episode, and I am glad Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) got to learn some tricks from Scylla and managed not to get killed yet. I am always happy to see Alder (Lyne Renee) out & about and kicking ass, so it was weird to see her losing strength, and I think this is the main storyline I am most looking forward to seeing its resolution. Tally still seems smitten with Alder, and I hope she does not go the biddy route again. Anyway, I think we are getting to see that the future still has to happen somehow… but what are those visions really telling Tally? We will be one step closer to that answer with next week's episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem.

