Motherland: Fort Salem S03E06 Images; S03E06-Season Finale Overviews

It's five episodes down and five to go for Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) third & final season of the Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem. And while all eyes are focused on what looks to be a serious focus on Raelle (Hickson), this preview is a bit more special than the previous ones that we've done. Why? Because from tonight's S03E06 "Book Club" through series finale S03E10 "Revolution Part 2," we have the official overviews for the remaining half of the season, and they offer some interesting insight into where things are heading. But before you look ahead to the future, also make sure to spend a minute (or several) checking out the previews for this week's chapter.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 6 "Book Club": Tally reunites with her mother and finds a reason to keep fighting. Abigail and Adil return to Fort Salem to find their home has changed. Scylla and Edwin work together in attempt to reach Raelle. Anacostia and Sterling plot an escape. Written by Nikki McCauley.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 7 "She Returns": Allies converge to protect the Cession from occupation. The Camarilla march on the Cession, ready to invade under the guise of smoking out our fugitives. Tally and Scylla team up while Abigail, Adil and Anacostia seek out President Wade. Written by Eli Edelson & Cherie Dimaline. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 8 "Petra's Favorite Pen": The Unit races to rescue a captured ally. Alder and Tally journey to retrieve the penultimate piece of the First Song. Fort Salem finds itself under Camarilla's control. Written by Nicole Avenia & Tom Hanada. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 9 "But I Don't Even Have a Dress…": Abigail, Raelle, Tally, and Scylla speak out against the Camarilla during a trial leveled against all witches – will it be enough to turn the tide? Even in the darkest moments, joy is found. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 "Revolution Part 2": In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla. Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey.