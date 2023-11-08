Posted in: Movies, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: monk, mr. monk's last case, peacock, preview, Tony Shalhoub

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Trailer: This One's Very Personal

Set to hit Peacock on December 8th, here's the official trailer & images for the Tony Shalhoub-starring Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

Next month, Tony Shalhoub's Adrian Monk will be back on our screens to solve one last – and a very personal case, at that. It's personal because it involves his beloved stepdaughter Molly (Caitlin McGee), a journalist preparing for her wedding when – let's just say things don't go as smoothly as they should. To give away more than that would spoil the experience of checking out the new preview images that we have waiting for you below – but we know you're looking for more than that. How about the official trailer for the film finale to the long-running, critically acclaimed series? We thought you might appreciate that… so here's an extended preview of Peacock's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie…

"It's been nearly fourteen years since the world has seen a fresh installment of 'Monk.' The world has changed mightily in those intervening years, and 'Monk 2023' reflects the changing world," shared Breckan, Hoberman, and Zisk in a statement. "We're so delighted to have made a movie version of 'Monk,' and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. 'Mr. Monk's Last Case" is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising." Set to hit Peacock on December 8th, here's a look at the official trailer for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie:

Based on the Emmy Award-winning USA Network comedy from creator, writer, and executive producer Andy Breckman, director and EP Randy Zisk, EP David Hoberman, and starring and executive produced by Shalhoub, the new movie also stars Ted Levine (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Traylor Howard (Monk, Boston Common), Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Painter), Melora Hardin (The Office, Transparent), and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Chicago Hope). In addition, Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy have joined the cast of the UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group)-produced series follow-up film.

