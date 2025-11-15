Posted in: TV, USA Network | Tagged: mr robot

Mr. Robot Return? Rami Malek's Blunt Response Doesn't Mince Words

During Deadline’s Contenders Film: LA panel on Saturday, Rami Malek was asked if he would return to the universe of Sam Esmail's Mr. Robot.

Created by Sam Esmail, USA Network's techno-thriller Mr. Robot followed Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who became involved in the underground hacker group fsociety after being recruited by their mysterious leader, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater). Over the course of its four-season run, viewers witnessed the fallout from the hacker group's five/nine hack on the mega-corporation E Corp and the growing divide between Elliot and Mr. Robot. If you're familiar with the series, you'll also know that we are keeping the overview as spoiler-free as possible. Just to be clear? There's so much that goes down over the course of the series' run that to drop details would be doing the show an injustice. The critically acclaimed, award-winning series premiered in June 2015 and ended its run in December 2019, but its influence on the television landscape continues to be felt and has a strong cult following to this day.

But if fans are looking for a reboot or for more of Elliot's story in some way (no spoilers), not much has been happening on that front since the final credits rolled on S14E13: "Hello, Elliot," six years ago. Esmail has stated previously that Elliot's story was complete, and Malek bluntly drove that point home earlier today. Taking part in Deadline's Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel on Saturday to discuss his latest film, writer-director James Vanderbilt's Nuremberg, Malek had some good news to share in that he and Esmail had discussed the possibility of working together again – on another project. "Sam and I just talked about working together again, but that's it," Malek shared. While this project isn't related to the popular series, could it lead to Malek and Esmail teaming back up for another Mr. Robot run? Malek left little room for doubt, offering a clear and concise, "No."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!