Mrs. Maisel Renewed For A Fifth And Final Season Ahead Of Season 4

Mrs. Maisel is about to walk back into our lives tomorrow, but she is already planning her exit. Amazon has announced that it has renewed its signature comedy for a fifth season, which will be its last. This comes on the eve of the highly anticipated fourth season, which debuts tomorrow on the Prime Video streaming service. "Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, referring to executive producers Amy Sherman- Palladino (also creator, writer, director) and Dan Palladino. You can see the trailer for season 4 down below.

Mrs. Maisel Returns Tomorrow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role. Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

This is exactly what the show needed. Go back to the first season, where Midge started out doing what she wanted and was full of fire. She got a little too full of herself for a bit there, so, after the disaster that concluded the third season, she needs to regroup. The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuts on Prime Video tomorrow.