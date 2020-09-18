Ms. Marvel: Disney+, Marvel Announce Live-Action Series Directing Team

Yesterday, it was Marvel Studios and Disney+'s She-Hulk that held the spotlight with news that Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany had been cast in the lead role. On Friday, it was time for Ms. Marvel to offer fans an update- and the live-action series did not disappoint. The Hollywood Reporter reported first and exclusively that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) are joining head writer Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) on the streaming series.

First introduced in the comics in 2012, Ms. Marvel focuses on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. A search is still underway to cast the lead character, one that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says will play a much larger role on both streaming and theater screens.

Last summer, Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Ali was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series in holding patterns, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (which THR writes could be the first Marvel series to make it to the small screen), currently-back-filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, and animated anthology series What If…?.