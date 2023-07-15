Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, mcu, ms marvel, preview, trailer

Ms. Marvel: Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-Starrer Hits ABC In August

Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel will be hitting ABC in August, airing all six episodes over two consecutive Saturdays.

Close to a year after the season finale of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Adil & Bilall, with a teleplay by Will Dunn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Dunn) hit our screens, viewers are getting another chance to check out the series – and they won't need The Mouse's streaming service to do it. On two Saturdays in August, Marvel Studios is shipping the streaming series over to ABC for a broadcast network debut to get folks ready for November 10th's The Marvels (and for no other reasons related to the current WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, we're sure).

So here's the deal: we have three episodes dropping gon Saturday, August 5th – with the remaining three episodes running the following Saturday, August 12th (both Saturdays running 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Ms. Marvel: Episodes 1-3 Previews (Saturday, Aug. 5)

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Generation Why": Kamala Khan attends Avengercon only to discover that she herself might have superpowers.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Crushed": Kamala and Bruno explore the source of her newfound powers just in time for a perilous adventure.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Destined": Ahead of Aamir's wedding, Kamala may face grave consequences due to a crucial decision she makes.

Ms. Marvel: Episodes 4-6 Previews (Saturday, Aug. 5)

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Seeing Red": Kamala travels around the world to solve the mystery of the bangle and her family's history.

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Time and Again": The bangle reveals to Kamala secrets about her family lineage, as well as the truth behind the Veil.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "No Normal": Back in Jersey, Kamala finds Kamran and protects him from Damage Control, who will stop at nothing to take him in.

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans).

