Mustafa Ali Makes Shockingly Triumphant Return on WWE Raw

Mustafa Ali returned to WWE Raw tonight, and he even managed to win a match and get involved in multiple storylines. How long it will last is anyone's guess, but it marks a big reversal after Ali, frustrated with poor creative for his character, asked for his release months ago.

Ali returned on Raw tonight where he confronted The Miz and United States Champion Austin Theory during Miz TV. He then defeated The Miz in a match and, afterward, was attacked by Tomasso Ciampa, presumably setting up a future match. If he shows up again next week, and if Vince McMahon hasn't lost interest again already. Plans change, as you know.

Below, see highlights from Ali's return, presented in the optimal way to watch WWE: Twitter. No, seriously. Have you tried it? So much better than sitting through the three-hour show.

So overall, that's like more storyline than most people get on Raw in a month. Not bad for a start, eh?