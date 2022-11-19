My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Shigaraki Strikes

This week's episode of My Hero Academia Season 6, "League of Villains vs. U.A. Students," was a fantastic build-up and show of power that portrayed every possible emotion in the spectrum within the battlefields. This season so far has been a blast to watch as a fan; just pure raw action, wonderfully animated. The anime has done a fantastic job in adapting this arc, keeping the mood, and showing the terror.

I love Deku and always welcome seeing him in the spotlight; however, there is something about seeing classes 1-A and 1-B working together that just makes my heart happy. Seeing the students put up a fight along with the pro-heroes was pretty awesome. I love the concoction of emotions they brought into the field: passion, fear, determination, confidence, and heartbreak. It was a rollercoaster. I loved seeing Mina and Kirishima do their best and get so damn close to Gigantomachia. The cliffhangers are killing me, and I cannot bear to see any more of them get hurt. I wonder if we will see more of Midnight or if she is totally caput now.

I find it scary and constantly catch myself wondering how the heroes will get past this one— at this moment, Shigaraki, along with Gigantomachia, just seem larger than life and impossible to go up against without serious damage ensuing. At this moment, Eraserhead has muted Shigaraki's quirk, yet the boy still manages to move along with his convictions. He took all of Endeavor's power that should have turned him to ashes. Shigaraki stopped and blew Gran Torino's legs and then munched through Deku's 100% smash and nothing. Aizawa… I swear, if Shigaraki fucks with his quirk, I will be the one taking over Shigaraki myself now.

I have to say, I was surprised not one of the heroes jumped in front of Aizawa to take the damn bullet. I think the students definitely have more balls than these old heroes. It kinda holds a mirror to current society. Also, are we supposed to believe Nana Shimura's baby was also Gran Torino's baby? What? My heart hurts for him. At least Shimura was not alive to see what became of her family, I cannot imagine what Gran Torino must be feeling if that was the case. I do have to say, Shigaraki must truly be a mind-fuck for Gran Torino after making a decision to save your family, and they still end up in hands of AFO. I mean, I do not blame Shigaraki when all he experienced as a kid was just pure bullshit.

Once again, this episode of My Hero Academia was so fun to watch ("fun" in the sense of enjoying where the story is taking us, obviously). That said, my heart and mind are not ready for the destruction he is about to bring. I hate it when villains are so bad yet still hold some gray areas to make me feel like Shigaraki & the league seem to. This episode really felt like it was 10 seconds long and was done in a blink… like all heroes are about to be if Aizawa loses his powers. Too soon? Sorry, while I loved it, I am also having a hard time seeing how all of these characters that I love can get out of this. Sadly, it is looking more and more like they won't.

