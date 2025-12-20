Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Special Epilogue Episode "More" Now In Production

My Hero Academia may have ended, but there's one more episode being made as an epilogue to the series: "More" premieres in March 2026.

The long-running anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's hit Shonen Jump manga came to a close with My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON this month, but it might not be over yet. The original manga concluded in 2024, and the anime has finally caught up with the series' climax, which began in 2014. The anime adaptation's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide, excluding Asia, as it aired in Japan, and began streaming its English dub on October 18th. The final episode of the anime aired on December 13th. Now, TOHO has announced that a special episode is being produced as an epilogue to the series.

Introducing "More" – a special episode adapting Chapter 431 of the manga, which explores the lives of Deku and his classmates eight years after graduating from U.A. Premiering worldwide on @Crunchyroll on May 2, 2026! pic.twitter.com/Uz1nU4XA2e — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) December 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

My Hero Academia Special Episode "More" will adapt Chapter 431 of the manga, one of two final chapters that original creator Horikoshi serialized. The climax of the series featured a final battle that DC and Marvel Comics like so much every few years, but in the world of My Hero Academia, it was a real final battle between Deku and his friends against the Big Bad that threatened the world. With help from his friends, Deku sacrifices his powers to save everyone. It's a classic superhero and Shonen manga redemption climax. Deku desperately wanted powers to be a hero, and once he got them, the real story began – what was he going to do with them? The climax answered that question: to save one life so he can save every life. The heroic sacrifice wasn't his life but what he wanted most: his powers.

Chapter 431 takes place eight years later, with Deku and his friends now graduated and adults. Some of them are now professional heroes, and several have also stayed at the academy to teach the next generation of children with powers, helping them become heroes. Deku may be powerless now, but he has his friends and power armor and is still a professional hero on top of being an instructor at the academy. There's maybe one last bit of plot dangling that the epilogue resolves. If you've read the manga, you'll know what it is. If you haven't read the manga, you'll just have to wait till March 2026 to see the True Ending of the story.

My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!