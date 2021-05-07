Mysterios vs. Dirty Dawgs Set for WrestleMania Backlash

Ahead of WWE Smackdown tonight, the fed announced one more match for WrestleMania Backlash, taking place the Sunday after next. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will get a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Championships held by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, otherwise known as (ugh, we hate to say this), the Dirty Dawgs. WWE announced the news in a press release on WWE.com:

At WrestleMania Backlash, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio will attempt to become the first father and son Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Since coming together as a tandem, the natural chemistry and fast-paced athleticism of the Mysterios has helped them flourish as a tag team and slowly evolve into top contenders for the gold. You may not like Roode & Ziggler, but you have to respect their ability as champions. In addition to both Superstars having an exceptional arsenal of maneuvers to pull from respectfully, they have shown time and time again as a team that they will do whatever it takes to emerge victorious and keep the illustrious titles in their possession. Without question, conquering the Dirty Dawgs will be no easy task. Don't miss WrestleMania Backlash, Sunday, May 16, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

But before that, we're sure to see these two teams tangle this week and next week on Smackdown, since that's how WWE likes to do it. Could we see a title change happen at WrestleMania Backlash? It certainly seems like it, since people actually care about Rey Mysterio, whereas no one has cared about Dolph Ziggler or Robert Roode in years. We're actually pretty well convinced the only reason they're champions now is because Vince McMahon has completely forgotten the tag team division even exists. Perhaps we'll learn more when WWE Smackdown airs tonight. Like Dolph Ziggler and Rey Mysterio's careers, tonight's show is a throwback edition.