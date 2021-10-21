Mythic Quest Renewed for Seasons 3/4; Anthony Hopkins Wants Ted Lasso

If you checked out Rob McElhenney's Twitter account earlier then you know that Apple TV+ has renewed Mythic Quest for a third and a fourth season. Great news, right? Well, it would be to Emmy-nominee Anthony Hopkins if he remembered being on the show (and being nominated for it). But even as disappointed as "Ron" (you'll see) is by not getting the creative embrace he was expecting, it's no match for the disappointment Hopkins feels when he calls Jason Sudeikis (we're guessing McElhenney mentioning "Apple" was the trigger) to congratulate him on Ted Lasso and how excited he would be to join the new season of the football dramedy. Sudeikis sounds like he loved the idea… there's just the matter of an audition.

Here's a look at the wonderfully funny video where McElhenney and Hopkins realize that it's a Ted Lasso world and we're all just allowed to feel good in it:

Executive producer and star McElhenney, executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Mythic Quest returned for a second season on May 7 (and with the special episode "Everlight" released). In the following Apple TV+ official trailer, McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li are not only partners but also a well-oiled machine where they read each other's thoughts, finish each other's sentences, and agree on every creative direction. Sounds great, right? And yet as you're about to see, it's easy to understand why David (David Hornsby) has some grave concerns…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mythic Quest — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXl6KtP9TFw)

Mythic Quest Season 2 finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. But Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch & Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG production banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.