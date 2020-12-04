Naomi: Ava DuVernay, Jill Blankenship Eye CW Series for DC Character

Looks like award-winning filmmaker and executive producer Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) is enjoying her time in the DC Universe. Along with helming the feature film adaptation of DC's New Gods, and directing the pilot for and executive producing HBO Max's DMZ, you can now add a television series adaptation of the teen superhero Naomi for The CW to that list. DuVernay is teaming with Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship to write and executive produce the project, based on the 2019-debuting comic book series co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by Jamal Campbell.

In the description for the series, Naomi will focus on a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks is set to produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In an interview with Bendis, Walker, and Campbell, Walker expressed how proud he was that readers had embraced Naomi McDuffie and how excited he was for the character's future. "I really feel humbled and honored that people have responded the way they have, and embraced her the way they have. I'm excited about what comes next," Walker revealed. "I just got back from New York Comic Con not that long ago, and the response there was so incredible. Every show that I've been to at this point has been so incredible. This feels good. It feels good to be part of something that is bringing people a sense of joy and happiness."