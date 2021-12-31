Naomi S01E02 Overview: After Major Revelations, Naomi Needs Answers

On January 11, Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker's (illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell) comic book creation makes the leap from the page to the screen with the premiere of Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship's (Arrow) Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi. When a mysterious incident involving The Man of Steel shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi McDuffie (Walfall) is inspired to uncover its origins- but what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes and reveal special abilities in her which may not be from Earth. In no time, Naomi and her friends will find themselves journeying from their small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. Previously, we offered a look at the overview for the pilot episode but with today being New Year's Eve and everyone focused on the future, today seemed a great day to look ahead to the overview for the second episode of the series, S01E02 "Unidentified Flying Object." And from the looks of things, the series opener brought some major revelations and a whole ton of questions down upon our new hero. But from what we've already learned about Naomi, she isn't one to let questions go unanswered,

So with the series teaming up with Superman & Lois beginning January 11, here's a look at what's in store this season for Naomi with the newest teaser "Power" (introduced by none other than DuVernay), followed by a look at the overview for the January 18th episode, "Unidentified Flying Object":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Power | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsjoSlvT090)

Naomi Season 1 Episode 2 "Unidentified Flying Object": SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi's parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi's interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee's help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Truth" followed a rundown of the series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Truth | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6ea61KmWuw)

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NAOMI First Look Clip | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k5SxeCP4A0)

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.