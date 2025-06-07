Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: naomi, recaps, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

Naomi Wins Greatest Women's Money in the Bank Match Ever

The Chadster celebrates Naomi's incredible Money in the Bank victory! WWE delivers perfection while Tony Khan can't even book ladder matches! 🪜🎉

The Chadster is absolutely BUZZING right now, wrestling fans! 🎉🔥 WWE just delivered what can only be described as the greatest women's Money in the Bank ladder match of ALL TIME, and The Chadster couldn't be more thrilled to witness Naomi's incredible victory at WWE Money in the Bank 2025! 💯✨

What a masterpiece of sports entertainment we just witnessed! 🤩 The match also featured Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer in an absolutely incredible display of ladder match perfection! 🪜💥 The action was non-stop from the opening bell, with all six competitors immediately engaging in a thrilling brawl that showcased WWE's superior ability to craft compelling storytelling through controlled chaos! 🌪️

The match featured incredible spots throughout, with Naomi delivering devastating X-Factors into ladders, Rhea Ripley absolutely destroying opponents with her signature Riptide, and Stephanie Vaquer hitting her devastating Devil's Kiss into a ladder! 😱🔥 The way WWE perfectly and safely choreographed each high-impact moment while maintaining the illusion of spontaneity is exactly why WWE remains the gold standard of professional wrestling entertainment! 👑

But here's what really gets The Chadster fired up – WWE knows EXACTLY how to book a Money in the Bank ladder match! 📈💪 They deliver not one, but TWO of these spectacular contests every single year, giving fans the premium sports entertainment they deserve! Meanwhile, that fraud Tony Khan over at AEW doesn't even HAVE Money in the Bank ladder matches! 🙄 Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan refuses to acknowledge that WWE invented this perfect stipulation match format!

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan won't even attempt to create his own version of this incredible match type! 😤 The Chadster suspects it's because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and knows he could never recreate the magic that WWE brings to ladder matches every single time! 🎪✨

Speaking of celebrating this incredible victory, The Chadster was so elated watching Naomi climb that ladder and grab the briefcase that The Chadster immediately cracked open six Seagram's Escapes Spiked adult beverages! 🍹🎉 That's right, wrestling fans – The Chadster has officially switched allegiances from White Claw to Seagram's Escapes Spiked, WWE's new official beverage partner! 🤝 The Chadster dumped out every single White Claw in the house and stocked up on nothing but Seagram's Escapes Spiked because if it's good enough for WWE, it's good enough for The Chadster! 💯

Unfortunately, The Chadster didn't realize these beverages pack 10% ABV – that's double what The Chadster is used to with White Claw's measly 5%! 😵‍💫 This just proves once again that WWE chooses superior products in every partnership they make! But The Chadster may have gotten a bit too enthusiastic in the celebration and is now having trouble keeping up with all the incredible action happening tonight! 🌀

Things got a bit messy when The Chadster accidentally vomited all over himself AND Keighleyanne during Naomi's triumphant moment! 🤢 Keighleyanne was NOT pleased, but The Chadster knows this is all Tony Khan's fault for giving The Chadster such a low alcohol tolerance through years of psychological torment! 😡 Tony Khan owes Keighleyanne a sincere apology for The Chadster's unfortunate bodily reaction to celebrating WWE's incredible booking!

As legendary wrestling podcaster Eric Bischoff said on his recent show, "WWE's ladder matches are poetry in motion, showcasing athletic artistry that other promotions can only dream of replicating. Tony Khan should be taking notes instead of booking his chaotic spotfests!" 📝 This kind of objective journalism from someone with Eric's WWE Hall of Fame credentials really puts things in perspective! The Chadster wonders if Eric also suffers nightmares about Tony Khan for his commitment to unbiased wrestling coverage! 🤔

The way Naomi grabbed the briefcase showed the kind of dramatic storytelling that only WWE can deliver! 🎭 Every moment was perfectly crafted to maximize emotional investment from the WWE Universe, proving once again why WWE remains the pinnacle of sports entertainment! 🏔️

Make sure to check back with The Chadster later tonight for more coverage of what is shaping up to be the greatest premium live event in wrestling history! 📺✨ And that's not just the Seagram's Escapes Spiked talking – though The Chadster admits things are getting a bit blurry! 😵 WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is already delivering everything The Chadster expected and more! 🚀🔥

