Neuromancer: Clémence Poésy Cast in Apple TV+ Cyberpunk Series

Clémence Poésy has been cast as evil tycoon Marie Tessier in the Apple TV+ adaptation of William Gibson's seminal novel Neuromancer.

Clémence Poésy has been cast opposite Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in Neuromancer, Apple TV+'s 10-episode drama series adapting the seminal award-winning sci-fi novel by William Gibson. The 1984 novel is possibly the biggest influence on both Science Fiction and real world culture and technology in the last forty years. It officially launched the Cyberpunk genre, and Gibson coined the term "cyberspace" for the first time, introducing the concept of the internet and the World Wide Web to mainstream culture.

Created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

Case was the sharpest data thief in the matrix—until he crossed the wrong people, and they crippled his nervous system, banishing him from cyberspace. Now, a mysterious new employer has recruited him for a last-chance run at an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, a mirror-eyed street samurai, to watch his back, Case is ready for the adventure that upped the ante on an entire genre of fiction. Neuromancer was the first fully realized glimpse of humankind's digital future—a shocking vision that has challenged our assumptions about technology and ourselves, reinvented the way we speak and think, and forever altered the landscape of our imaginations.

Poésy will play Marie-France Tessier – the heiress and executive to the Tessier-Ashpool corporation that Case and his gang are tasked with raiding to free the AI Wintermute. Turner plays Case, and Middleton plays mirrorshaded street samurai Molly. Mark Strong plays Armitage – Case and Molly's mysterious ex-military employer – and Joseph Lee plays Hideo, a professional bodyguard.

A co-production between Skydance Television, Anonymous Content, and Apple Studios, Neuromancer is also produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment. Roland will serve as showrunner and Dillard is set to direct the pilot episode. The streaming series adaptation is executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Zack Hayden and William Gibson himself.

