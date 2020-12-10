New Day vs. Hurt Business: WWE Adds Tag Title Match to TLC PPV

Great news for people who aren't yet tired of seeing the same four people fight after a month of doing so: WWE has booked a tag team championship clash for TLC between The New Day and Hurt Business. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday, December 20th, in the WWE Thunderdome.

It's true that Kingston and Woods already defeated a challenge from Alexander and Benjamin when they first switched to Raw after the Draft. Hurt Business were granted a championship match on the November 16th episode of Raw as a reward for helping to beat back the invasion from Retribution, kicking off a string of embarrassing losses for the Antifa-inspired nonpolitical anarchist group and turning them from a threat into a joke. Still, Alexander and Benjamin failed to capture the titles. On the November 23rd edition of Monday Night Raw, Hurt Business challenged New Day once again, but despite first winning the match via count-out, which would not have caused the belt to change hands, Hurt Business lost to New Day that night.

However, in the following weeks, Cedric Alexander has beaten both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston alone in singles matches. Can he carry that momentum into a tag team victory at TLC? Hurt Business has, in many ways, carrier WWE Raw through the pandemic era, so they certainly deserve the opportunity at more of the spotlight. Unfortunately, Raw's tag team division lacks depth, and regardless of who wins, WWE will likely have trouble producing a new set of credible challengers. Maybe they can drag this feud out another few months until WrestleMania?

WWE TLC airs on the WWE Network at 7 PM on December 20th.