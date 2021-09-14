Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to Collide on WWE Raw Next Week

Did that Big E title win get you hyped for WWE Raw? Well, get ready for more excitement, because you won't believe the match WWE has booked for next week's show: Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax! Please, try to contain yourselves.

WWE announced the match following Jax costing her own tag team partner Baszler a non-title win over WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair by distracting her during their match on Raw on Monday, a match that WWE didn't even bother to post to YouTube because its sole purpose was to set up a post-match segment between Flair and Alexa Bliss. That followed Baszler doing the same thing to Jax the previous week. All of that followed approximately nine months of the pair's storyline existing in a holding pattern.

Nothing else is booked for Raw next week, but we can expect to see Big E celebrate his WWE Championship win, and that will be a high point for sure. And later this month, WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Universal Championship match between champion Roman Reigns and The Demon Finn Balor. In addition, Sheamus will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship after winning a number one contender match against Drew McIntyre on Raw. Alexa Bliss and her magical doll, Lily, will get a shot at Charlotte Flair's Raw Women's Championship. And as previously mentioned, Bianca Belair will get a SummerSlam rematch against Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Tonight, of course, sees the big NXT 2.0 reboot that's sure to set the internet ablaze.

On Smackdown later this week, men will stare angrily at each other…

And then on October 1st, it's time for another WWE Draft!

