NXT Preview For 9/14: A New Champion & A Wedding Begins "NXT 2.0"

Hey gang! Well, tonight's the night. The night that WWE management is very much looking forward to and the night that longtime NXT fans have been very nervous about. The night that the black and gold are retired and the night that the rainbow splash takes over. The night that Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell tie the knot and the night where a new NXT Champion is crowned. As good ol' J.R. would say, "it don't get no bigger than this!" For better or for worse…

We've got a lot to cover for tonight's show, so let's get right to the event they have been building to the longest. Despite the interference and umbrage took by her faction-leaders Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell has been head over heels in love with Dexter Lumis for months and after proposing to him just a couple of weeks ago, the duo is ready to make it legal live on tonight's show.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's impending nuptials.

The wedding bells are ringing, and the invitations are out, as Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis' nuptials are set for NXT this Tuesday night. The bachelorette and bachelor parties last week helped bring the family together over brunch, go-karts and laser tag. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae had been vocal about their reservations for the romance, but The Way was finally won over. Will chaos follow the happy couple down the aisle? Will we hear Lumis say the words "I do"? Don't miss the NXT wedding of the century this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Aside from the big wedding (which I'm sure will just go smoothly without any shenanigans…), tonight marks the beginning of what WWE seems to be officially called "NXT 2.0". Tonight, we'll get our first look at the new NXT design, including a new logo, a new theme song, a new arena design, and an overall new direction for the brand, now steered by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. A new era of #WWENXT officially arrives TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/5blhP06KvK — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet And go with their brand spanking new revamp of NXT, we found out over the past two days that we'll be getting a new NXT Champion to start this new era. NXT General Manager William Regal announced last week that on tonight's show we'd see a Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O'Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne to determine who would next challenge NXT Champion Samoa Joe for his title. But a wrench was thrown in those plans when Samoa Joe announced Sunday night that he was injured and was immediately relinquishing the title. Regal didn't hesitate to address this and announced that the Fatal 4-Way to determine a Number One Contender Match would instead now crown the new NXT Champion! So there you go folks. The beginning of a new era, a whacky wrestling wedding, and a big Fatal 4-Way Match where we will have a new NXT Champion. It sounds like a pretty big show to me! To catch it all, check out NXT 2.0 on the USA Network tonight at 8 pm.