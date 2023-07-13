Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Nick Wayne Debuts in AEW Without Paying Dues in WWE Developmental

Nick Wayne debuts in AEW at age 18, without coming up through NXT? Is there no more respect for wrestling tradition?! Find out how The Chadster reacts to this audacity! 😤

Well hello there, loyal readers! The Chadster, once again, coming at you with another hot take that just needs to be shared. Brace yourselves because this one might just leave you as cheesed off as The Chadster himself. So, what's grinding The Chadster's gears this time? Oh, just another AEW Dynamite showcase, featuring 18-year-old Nick Wayne, the triumphant son of the late wrestler Buddy Wayne. By letting Nick take on Swerve Strickland in a match, it's like AEW is saying a big "who needs ya" to the classic WWE developmental system. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Last night on AEW Dynamite, AEW hosted a match between Swerve Strickland (who just so happened to be accompanied by Prince Nana) and Nick Wayne. Allin's gesture of hugging young Nick Wayne as he made his entrance was as heartwarming as it gets. But The Chadster just can't get on board with handing over the torch to the younger generation in this fashion. AEW's disregard for the customary dues of wrestling and the precedence set by WWE was hard to ignore. 🙄

The match itself was, unfortunately, solid. The fans were treated to impressive chain wrestling, captivating near falls, and exhilarating top-ropes battles between Strickland and Wayne. The eruption of "This is awesome" chants from the fans, to The Chadster's bewilderment, was a testament to the match's thrill factor. 😠

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster just can't wrap his mind around the audacity of Swerve Strickland. Having been a WWE Superstar, participating in this abomination is like he's literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. The Chadster can't help thinking that Swerve Strickland and the AEW heads don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 💪😠

The spectacle reminded The Chadster of a time when wrestling traditions of dues paying and working your way up were vital elements of the wrestling business. Watching an 18-year old get a spotlight like this just by virtue of his lineage, determination, and natural talent – it's a slap in the face of all those college athletes and other recruits working tirelessly at the WWE performance center, hoping for their shot to shine. It always seems like Tony Khan and his bunch are playing a game of "how can we mess with The Chadster today?" Not cool, Tony. 😤

Overcome with indignation, The Chadster chucked his beloved White Claw at the television. Seltzer splashed everywhere like fireworks on the Fourth of July. The Chadster tried to reason with Keighleyanne, explain to her how all of this was Tony Khan's doing. Yet, Keighleyanne, her eyes glued to that dang phone texting that guy Gary, had the nerve to dismiss The Chadster's concerns, blaming him for his "sloppy beverage handling." The Chadster can't believe that Tony Khan has turned The Chadster's own wife against him! 😑

In conclusion, The Chadster has been left significantly disappointed, yet again, by a lackluster and downright disrespectful episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW's blatant disregard for the traditions of the wrestling business is just too much to stomach. Whew! The Chadster needs a moment to collect himself after that fiasco. If anyone needs The Chadster, he'll be in his signature Mazda Miata, blasting Smash Mouth. 😎

