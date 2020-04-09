With AMC's NOS4A2 less than two months away from its ten-episode, second-season return set for June 1 and simulcast with BBC America, viewers are being welcomed back to Christmasland in a very twisted way. Picking up eight years after the events of the first season, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) is more committed than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) once and for all. Having faced his own mortality, Manx emerges desperately seeking revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic: her eight-year-old son Wayne. Manx quest for horrific revenge will send him on a high-speed collision course with Vic that will force both of them to confront past sins. To do that requires a trip to Christmasland, which as we're about to see in the image and motion poster below is going to be open for business very soon.

Based on Joe Hill's best-selling novel, and executive produced by series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hill, NOS4A2 stars Quinto, Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. Produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television, NOS4A2 is executive produced by Hill, O'Brien, and Tornante Television's Lauren Corrao. Emmy nominee Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) directed the initial two episodes of the 10-episode first season.

NOS4A2 Season 1 Set Vic and Manx On Their Collision Course

Cummings' Vic McQueen is a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself. Quinto's Charlie Manx is a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.