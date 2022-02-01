NXT 2.0 Preview 2/1: Two Big Tag Team Matches Headline The Show

On last Tuesday night's NXT 2.0, we witnessed two huge tag team matches get put together for tonight's show. First, we saw the escalation of the war between Diamond Mine and Imperium over who's the NXT brand's true wrestling powerhouse faction, especially after GUNTHER (the artist formerly known as WALTER) defeated Roderick Strong in an intense one-on-one battle the week before. This has now led to tonight, where we'll see a six-man tag match of all three Imperium members taking on Strong and The Creed Brothers. And then there's the second tag bout, which will see Legado del Fantasma taking on NXT Champion Bron Breakker and former Champion, Tommaso Ciampa in tag action.

We can expect the Six-Man Tag Team Match between Diamond Mine and Imperium to be an absolute slugfest. These are six of the toughest men in NXT and they all want to beat their opponents into the mat. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's battle on NXT 2.o:

The two biggest and baddest factions in NXT 2.0 are set to collide as Diamond Mine and Imperium square off in what is sure to be a punishing Six-Man Tag Team Match. Gunther has made his way to NXT 2.0 to lead Imperium into a new era, drawing the ire of Malcolm Bivens and Roderick Strong to set up a colossal main event showdown between the two prizefighters. After Gunther chopped down Strong, he sicced Marcel Barthel& Fabian Aichneron the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion as the trio beat down Strong until Julius& Brutus Creed stormed the ring for an all-out brawl. Diamond Mine have shown they aren't afraid of the imposing Gunther and the NXT Tag Team Champions, but which trio will still be standing following their massive showdown?

In addition to the two big tag matches, tonight we'll also see Cora Jade take on Raquel Gonzalez one-on-one in an effort to show her she's tough enough to be her partner in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.