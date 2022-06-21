NXT 2.0 Preview 6/21: Tony D Looks To Win His First Title In NXT

Tony D'Angelo has made quite the impression in a short time in NXT. Along with facing and defeating some of the best in the brand, he also established himself as "The Don" of NXT 2.0 by defeating Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma, leading to his absorbing them into his "family". Now, Tony D has his sights set on gold and is looking to gain his first title since arriving in NXT tonight when he challenges Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship.

Tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network will see a match-up of two of the brand's best young talents when Tony D and Hayes battle it out for the North American title. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

With Legado del Fantasma under his thumb, Tony D'Angelo has the strongest "family" in NXT, but there's one more thing "The Don" needs to solidify his status: gold around his waist. And he has his sights set on Carmelo Hayes and the North American Championship. After being threatened by D'Angelo, the self-proclaimed "A Champion" responded by interrupting D'Angelo's Omerta Ceremony to let "The Don" know who really runs the show. After a brief argument, Hayes & Trick Williams dispatched of D'Angelo's comrades in a tag team bout to send a message to D'Angelo and add to the tension between the "family" and Legado del Fantasma. Will D'Angelo get everyone on the same page in his title fight with Hayes, or will the two-time North American Champion continue his dominant reign? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Also on tonight's NXT 2.0, we'll see Solo Sikoa face Grayson Waller, Alba Fyre take on Lash Legend, Cameron Grimes versus Edris Enofé, and Brooks Jensen challenge Von Wagner.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on USA.