NXT 2.0 Preview 7/19: A 20-Woman Battle Royal For A Title Shot

Everything looked set and ready last week on NXT 2.0 for Roxanne Perez to become the first woman in nearly a year to finally defeat Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. That is until Perez was betrayed by her best friend Cora Jade, who just so happens to be the co-holder of the NXT Women's Tag Team titles with her. The sabotage allowed Rose's historic title reign to continue, but also threw the whole title situation into a tailspin and now as a result, we're going to get a big Battle Royal match tonight to see who will next challenge Rose.

So with 20 women ready to stake their claim at being the number one contender for Mandy Rose's title on tonight's NXT 2.0, the only way to settle it is to throw them all in a ring together and see who the last one standing is. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's Battle Royal.

For over 250 days Mandy Rose has reigned supreme as the NXT Women's Champion, defeating the likes of Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre and Io Shirai. After Rose's recent victory over Roxanne Perez, NXT will hold a 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the next contender for Rose's title. Who will emerge from the chaos with opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight on NXT 2.0 we'll see Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defend their NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly, while JD McDonagh will take on Cameron Grimes after their dust-up last week.

