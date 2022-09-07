NXT 2.0 Recap 9/6: Worlds Have Collided, Now What?

In what was a very, VERY busy and even infamous weekend across the wrestling landscape, little old NXT ended up holding their own with a very entertaining and strong show Sunday on Peacock. NXT: Worlds Collide gave us solid matches top to bottom and indeed collided the worlds of NXT 2.0 and the now extinct NXT UK, leaving us with Unified Tag Team Champions (Pretty Deadly), a Unified Women's Champion (Mandy Rose), and a Unified Heavyweight Champion (Bron Breakker). So what now? NXT 2.0 answered that question while hitting the ground running last night on the USA Network. Let's take a look at what went down.

NXT 2.0 opened last night with the former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate addressing the crowd about his loss on Sunday, only to be interrupted and chastised by Gallus for "letting the whole UK down and letting their whole locker room down. The team then jumped Bate in the ring, only for Bron Breakker to make the save.

This set up our main event, with Breakker and Bate teaming up against Joe and Mark Coffey. The current and former champs were successful in defeating the Gallus boys in the tag team match, but trouble was still to come, as, after the match, JD McDonagh reintroduced himself to Breakker and Bate by attacking them from behind as they celebrated.

In other NXT 2.0 match results:

Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. def. Toxic Attraction

JD McDonagh def. Wes Lee

Meiko Satomura def. Roxanne Perez

Ricochet def. Trick Williams

Axiom def. Nathan Frazer

This was a fun match here and this looks to be just the exciting first chapter of a trilogy over the next couple of weeks. Good stuff!

And in non-match action on last night's NXT 2.0:

Pretty Deadly claim to be the greatest Tag Team Champions ever

Apollo Crews isn't afraid of the unknown

Damon Kemp says he was never given the respect he deserves

Tony D'Angelo & "Stacks" don't take kindly to Cameron Grimes' rejection

Surfer Sol Ruca is ready to make waves on NXT 2.0

Pretty Deadly plan to prove the naysayers wrong in rematch with The Creeds

The SuperDiva is about to set fire to Tuesday nights

Carmelo Hayes learns that the WWE Universe will pick his next opponent

Javier Bernal argues with security

Kiana James finds a solution to her problem

And that's that for this week's episode of NXT 2.0 and it was a pretty decent one. The influx of NXT UK stars has given some new life to the show and there was a minimum of comedy silliness this week. Can't complain about that!

Till next time friends.