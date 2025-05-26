Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling

NXT Battleground Review: Overcoming Unfair AEW Competition

The Chadster reviews NXT Battleground's amazing matches while Tony Khan ruins everything! Plus another creepy dream invasion by the obsessed AEW owner! 😤🏆

Article Summary NXT Battleground absolutely demolished AEW’s sloppy booking with real stories and top-tier athleticism!

Each NXT match had purpose, emotion, and drama—totally unlike Tony Khan’s disrespectful chaos!

The Chadster suffers endless Tony Khan dream invasions trying to ruin WWE’s big night. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster's boss might be colluding with Tony Khan to sabotage unbiased WWE coverage, and The Chadster’s had enough!

What an absolutely spectacular night of wrestling entertainment The Chadster witnessed last night at NXT Battleground! 😍✨ While Tony Khan was probably crying into his off-brand hard seltzer (not the good kind like The Chadster drinks) over how badly AEW Double or Nothing flopped, WWE's developmental brand was putting on a clinic of how professional wrestling should actually be done! 🏆💯

NXT Battleground Recap: A Masterclass in Sports Entertainment That Puts AEW's Garbage to Shame! 🔥💪

Sol Ruca Retains Women's North American Title in Style! 👑

The NXT Battleground opener featured Sol Ruca defending her Women's North American Championship against Kelani Jordan, and what a way to kick off the show! 🚀 The Chadster was absolutely mesmerized by Sol Ruca's incredible athleticism and that devastating Sol Snatcher finisher that put Jordan away for the victory. This is exactly the kind of carefully crafted, sports entertainment excellence that WWE produces! 💪 Unlike AEW's sloppy indie garbage where wrestlers just do random flips for no reason, every move in this match had purpose and told a story! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan books his mudshow wrestlers to just do gymnastics without any psychology! 😤

Zaria's involvement added the perfect amount of drama, and The Chadster can already see this building to an amazing feud down the road. This is how you book women's wrestling – with respect and dignity, not like AEW where they just throw women together randomly! 🙄

The Culling vs. Hank And Tank/Josh Briggs Delivers Tag Team Excellence! 🏷️

NXT Battleground continued its hot streak with an amazing six-man tag team match featuring The Culling taking on the team of Hank And Tank and Josh Briggs! 💥 The good guys picked up the victory with a beautiful Collision Course, and The Chadster was on the edge of the couch cheering! This is exactly how tag team wrestling should be presented – with clear heroes and villains, not like AEW where everyone is just a cool heel or whatever nonsense Tony Khan thinks passes for storytelling! 🤦‍♂️

The return of Yoshiki Inamaru for the post-match save was perfectly timed and shows how NXT Battleground knows how to build long-term storylines! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan can't figure out basic booking like this! 😠

Stacks Gets His Revenge on Tony D'Angelo! 🔥

One of the most emotionally compelling matches on NXT Battleground was Stacks finally getting his revenge against Tony D'Angelo! 💔 The Chadster was totally invested in this deeply personal story, and when Stacks hit that devastating running knee for the victory, The Chadster literally jumped up from the couch! This is how you tell a story about betrayal and family – with emotion and stakes that matter!

Luca Crusifino's mysterious involvement adds another layer to this incredible storyline that The Chadster can't wait to see unfold. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW tries to copy these kinds of personal feuds but with zero emotional investment! 😡

Stephanie Vaquer Retains Women's Title in a Classic! 👸

NXT Battleground delivered another instant classic when Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace! 🌟 The Spiral Tap finish was absolutely gorgeous and proved why Vaquer is the future of women's wrestling! This match had everything – technical excellence, storytelling, and that big fight feel that only WWE knows how to create!

Unlike AEW's women's division where Tony Khan just throws random matches together and expects the fans to enjoy the in-ring action, NXT Battleground showed how to properly present championship matches with meaning and consequence! 💯

Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne: An Emotional Masterpiece! 😭💪

The Chadster has to admit, The Chadster got a little emotional during the Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne NXT Championship match! 🥺 Borne's incredible story of overcoming the odds and fighting since birth was so inspiring, and even though Femi retained with Falls From Grace, this match was pure magic! This is exactly what wrestling should be – real emotion, real stakes, and real storytelling!

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business when it comes to creating these kinds of emotional connections! 😤

Trick Williams Captures TNA World Championship! 🏆

The main event of NXT Battleground saw Trick Williams defeat Joe Hendry to capture the TNA World Championship in a fantastic back-and-forth battle! 🔥 Williams' Trick Shot finish was perfectly executed, and The Chadster loves how this crossover storyline is being handled with the respect it deserves — by showing that WWE's developmental brand is superior to TNA in every way and TNA understands and accepts it! This is how you do inter-promotional wrestling – not like when AEW literally stabs Triple H right in the back by colluding with other promotions without buying them or turning them into subservient junior partners!

The Tony Khan Nightmare That Ruined The Chadster's Sleep! 😱

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about him last night, and The Chadster is pretty sure Tony Khan was inspired to invade The Chadster's dreams out of jealousy for the excellence of NXT Battleground! 💭 In the dream, The Chadster was driving the Mazda Miata through the streets of Tampa, jamming out to "All Star" by Smash Mouth and sipping a refreshing White Claw, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror! 👹

He was chasing The Chadster through the city on some kind of demonic motorcycle that shot sparks everywhere! The Chadster tried to escape by driving into the Yuengling Center, but Tony Khan followed, and suddenly the arena transformed into a twisted funhouse mirror maze! 🎪 Every reflection showed Tony Khan getting closer and closer, his eyes glowing with an otherworldly obsession with The Chadster!

The Chadster ran through endless corridors lined with NXT championship belts, but they kept turning into AEW merchandise! Finally, Tony Khan cornered The Chadster in a room filled with White Claw cans, and he whispered, "You can't escape my influence, Chad!" before The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! 😰

Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting really creepy! 🤬

Ray Flook's Suspicious Behavior Before NXT Battleground! 🕵️‍♂️

The Chadster also needs to address something very suspicious that happened yesterday! 📺 Despite NXT Battleground being clearly the superior wrestling show, The Chadster's boss Ray Flook insisted that The Chadster had to watch AEW Double or Nothing instead and report on it live! Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

The Chadster is starting to think that Ray Flook might be in collusion with Tony Khan! Is Tony Khan paying Ray in pizzas or something? It's the only explanation that makes sense! 🍕 Tony Khan, The Chadster is warning you to stop colluding with The Chadster's boss to make The Chadster's job miserable! The Chadster sees right through your evil schemes! 👁️

The Chadster's Unbiased NXT Battleground Analysis! 📊

As one of the few remaining unbiased wrestling journalists in the business, The Chadster can objectively state that NXT Battleground was everything a wrestling show should be! 🎯 Every match told a story, every segment had purpose, and the whole show felt like a cohesive piece of sports entertainment! This is what happens when you have experienced creative minds who understand the wrestling business, unlike certain mudshow promotions run by money mark billionaires who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄

Eric Bischoff said it best on his podcast this morning: "NXT Battleground showed what real wrestling looks like. Tony Khan should take notes instead of booking his vanity project for smarks who don't understand what WWE has built over decades of excellence." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective analysis that definitely isn't influenced by Eric's desire to get back in WWE's good graces! 💯

NXT Battleground proved once again why WWE's developmental brand is superior to AEW's main roster programming! Every match was a clinic, every story mattered, and every moment felt important! This is how you book professional wrestling! 🏆🔥💪

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!