NXT Breaking News: We Now Know Who Will Fight For The Tag Team Titles

As was just announced on tonight's episode of NXT, the vacated NXT Tag Team titles will be on the line at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One in a triple threat tag team match between MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma. The match was made official by NXT Commissioner William Regal and announced live during tonight's broadcast.

The tag team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch had held the NXT Tag Team Championship for 152 straight days since winning the belts this past October. But on last Wednesday's show on the USA Network, Burch suffered an awkward landing after Karrion Kross reversed an attempted double vertical suplex by Burch and Lorcan. Burch landed on his shoulder, and it was later revealed his shoulder was separated in the incident, and he is not able to compete. Left no choice, Regal was forced to vacate the tag team titles, and that leads us to tonight's announcement about the future of the titles.

MSK and Grizzled Young Veterans were figured to be in the mix, as they were the final two teams in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament last month, and they have been in a heated rivalry since then, with each team taking cheap shots at the other and interfering in their matches. Legado Del Fantasma has had a lot of tv time as of late, being partners with Santos Escobar and featuring heavily in his matches and programs, so this is definitely a big payoff for them.

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One will air on the USA Network at 8 pm on Wednesday, April 7. Night Two will air the next night on April 8, exclusively on the Peacock app.