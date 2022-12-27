NXT Preview: Wes Lee Puts The North American Title On The Line

Wes Lee has had possibly the most interesting 2022 on the entire NXT roster. After winning the NXT Tag Team Championship as a member of MSK on WrestleMania weekend, he was forced to forfeit the title when his tag team partner Nash Carter was released by WWE just a week later due to domestic abuse allegations and inappropriate pictures that had surfaced. Lee was left to figure out how to navigate on his own, now as a singles talent. After a shaky start, he eventually found a new more-focused attitude that led him into October's Halloween Havoc, where he defeated four other superstars in a Ladder Match to win the North American Championship. Still Champion, Lee will face a big test tonight on the final episode of 2022 when he defends against Tony D'Angelo live on the USA Network.

Tony D'Angelo has proven his ruthlessness to Wes Lee over the past couple of weeks in his pursuit of the North American Title. Will that carry him to victory tonight on NXT? Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight officially.

Since winning the NXT North American Championship in a Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee has had no shortage of challenges.

Along with the North American Title match, tonight on NXT, we will see Wendy Choo take on Cora Jade in a grudge match, Fallon Henley and Kiana James battling for control of a bar, and the team of Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones versus Schism in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on USA.