NXT Report – WWE Proves You can Screw Up an Iron Man Fatal Four-Way

The first hour of NXT featured a lot of short matches, but NXT is about to make up for it. The second hour will consist entirely of an Iron Man match, fatal four-way, between Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, and Adam Cole. And that means this will be a pretty short report, because number one, I'm not recapping it blow by blow, and number two, really only the last five minutes are going to matter.

NXT Report for September 1st, 2020 Part 2

The entrances were made in the last ten minutes of the previous hour, so everyone is ready to go.

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole – Fatal Four-Way Iron Man Match

Gargano decides to be the Roman Reigns of this match. He rolls outside right at the start.

But it's Ciampa who wrecks everyone. This is a marathon, not a sprint, though.

Ciampa controls the match for a solid four minutes when Adam Cole tosses him outside for a break.

Balor and Cole go at it, but Gargano runs in at about the five-minute mark and beats up both men.

This doesn't seem like such a smart move from Gargano. He should have stayed out until he had a guaranteed fall.

Gargano and Cole get some one-on-one time, by which I mean Gargano beats Cole up the whole time.

Gargano works on Cole's arm, which could be a problem for Cole if he's already got an injured body part in less than ten minutes into a sixty-minute match.

Cole makes a comeback, but Balor comes in. Cole and Balor fight again.

Ciampa comes in, and Balor gets him in a headlock, which is a perfect chance for NXT to take a commercial break.

NXT is back, and good lord, there are still forty-seven minutes to go.

Gargano and Cole fight for a while. For a four-way match, there's a lot of one-on-one action here.

Hold a minute here. Someone is playing a little loose with the clock. There are just 42 minutes left now, and I'm pretty sure WWE shaved off two or three extra minutes during the commercial break.

Ciampa powerbombs Balor and Cole off the top rope as they were fighting for a superplex up there. But Gargano grabs him and pulls him nuts-first into the ring post. Ouch — no pins from that though.

Balor starts hitting his late-match offense on Gargano. Could we be getting a fall soon?

Nope. Balor misses the Coup de Grace and gets attacked by Ciampa as NXT takes a commercial break.

After the break, Ciampa and Gargano tease a face-off, but they get tossed out by Cole and Gargano.

Cole offers Balor a Bullet Club Too Sweet. Balor accepts. But then he attacks Cole from behind.

Balor hits a bunch of offense on everyone outside.

He tosses Cole in and hits Coup de Grace for the first fall of the match with about 34 and a half minutes left to go.

Balor beats up Gargano for a while, then Gargano and Ciampa at the same time.

Then NXT takes another commercial break.

After the break, Ciampa is about to do his catapult on Cole into the metal bottom of the ring, but Balor stops him for some reason.

Ciampa hits Fairy Tale Ending on Balor in the ring, but Gargano tosses him and steals his pin. It's now one fall each for Balor and Gargano, and zero falls for Ciampa and Cole.

Cole and Ciampa fight. Then Cole hits superkicks on everyone.

Cole hits Panama Sunrise on Gargano and gets a pin. Now everyone has one fall but Ciampa, who has none.

Ciampa hits Fairy Tale ending on Cole and gets a pin. Now everyone has one fall with just under 23 minutes to go. So basically, the last 37 minutes were pointless.

All four men are in the ring and struggle to their feet. The crowd, who are paid to be there, chant "this is awesome."

All four men brawl; Balor and Ciampa and up alone in the ring. They fight. Cole and Gargano fight outside.

Balor and Ciampa take each other out with double clotheslines. Gargano and Cole take each other out with double superkicks.

Ciampa beats up Balor for a while and hits a pair of running knees to the head in the corner.

Ciampa heads outside and tosses Gargano and Cole into the plexiglass. There are 17 minutes left.

Cole and Ciampa fight on the apron. Cole kicks Ciampa inside and goes to the top rope. Slowly.

Ciampa meets him there. They trade punches. Cole slips down to the mat and kicks Ciampa in the knee as NXT takes another commercial break.

There are under twelve minutes to go, and the match is still tied at one fall each.

Ciampa is selling a knee injury. Balor puts him in a half crab, but he makes it to the ropes.

Balor hits a slingblade and dropkick and goes up for Coup de Grace, but Gargano delays him, and Ciampa rolls out of the way.

Gargano and Cole superkick Balor. Then Gargano superkicks Cole.

Gargano hits suicide dives on each of his opponents, but Balor catches him in the last one. But then Gargano hits a tornado DDT off the apron.

NXT takes another commercial break. The last one?

Okay, we're under five minutes now and still tied. This is the finally the part of the match that counts.

Johnny Gargano puts the Gargano Escape on Cole, but Ciampa drags them both outside.

Ciampa beats up everyone outside. There are three minutes left.

Ciampa and Gargano go at it. Ciampa catapults Gargano's face into the metal ring frame. He tosses him in the ring and goes for the pin, but Adam Cole breaks it up.

Ciampa tries the pin again, but Balor breaks it up.

He tries a third time, but Gargano rolls him up in an inside cradle. Ciampa kicks out.

There is less than a minute left. Ciampa puts Gargano up on the turnbuckles.

Ciampa slams Gargano off the top rope, but Balor hits him with Coup de Grace. He gets the pinfall.

Balor is in control with ten seconds left, but Cole hits Last Shot on Balor and pins him just as the clock runs out.

So who won? Apparently Cole's pin is in question. William Regal runs out. He says Balor and Cole will face each other in a regular match next week for the NXT Championship. What a f**king ripoff.

So I sat through an hour of that for no finish? That's some BS right there. Impact had a title match, and the title changed hands. NXT had one, and nobody even won? It looks like Impact Wrestling won the first night of the Tuesday Night Wars to me.

