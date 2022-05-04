NXT Spring Breakin' Recap: Was Bron Breakker Able To Retain?

NXT's resident wacko Joe Gacy has made NXT Champion Bron Breakker's life a living hell for weeks now in his pursuit of the title. Gacy has taken things to personal levels by kidnapping Breakker's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, and has attempted to play games with the Champ's mind with the use of Druids and other supernatural wackiness. Will Breakker destroy Gacy so he can move past him, or will this all continue to resemble the awfulness that was 1995 WCW? Let's take a look at NXT Spring Breakin' and find out.

Cameron Grimes vs Carmelo Hayes vs Solo Sikoa – NXT North American Championship

The match is fine overall, but everything looks way too rehearsed and choreographed here. This problem gets better later in the match, as things start to look more desperate and rough. Eventually, Sikoa gets Hayes on his shoulders and Grimes hits a top rope Cave-In to both of them for the pinfall to retain.

Winner & Still Champion: Cameron Grimes

Next, we get a truly awful segment where Mandy Rose is at a tanning salon and we get gratuitous shots of her in a bikini (only mere days after former NXT star Ember Moon spoke publically about how the women were required to be heading back towards being sexy divas again) as she sets herself up in a tanning bed. Wendy Choo sneaks in, turns it up high, and Rose is turned bright red. Lazy sexism plus lazy comedy equals a very bad wrestling show. We're still in the opening twenty minutes… God help us.

We get a backstage interview with Nathan Frazer who is very excited about his American debut match next. He comes off as very personable here, going for a kind of nerdy character.

We then head into Diamond Mine's training room to find the still-employed by WWE Roderick Strong lecturing and speaking down to The Creed Brothers ahead of their match with The Viking Raiders tonight. The brothers assure him they're ready, but there are bad vibes here.

Next, we find Indi Hartwell in the locker room moping and looking at her bare ring finger (her on-screen husband Dexter Lumis was released this past week) when Duke Hudson enters, also looking bummed, as his on-screen girlfriend Persia Pirotta was also released. They have a quiet moment before Hudson leans in to kiss her and Hartwell rejects him. This was awkward anyway you look at it.

Nathan Frazer vs Grayson Waller

An alright match here. Frazer has a lot of energy and does some impressive stuff in the ring throughout. Eventually, Andre Chase gets involved for some shenanigans and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash on Waller for the pinfall.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

Next, we get a hype video for Fallon Henley and her entering the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

We next go to a restaurant to see the sit-down between Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar. Each man is accompanied by his crew (Tony D again has AJ Galante with him) and this whole scene is a big Godfather ripoff, including the music. Tony D and Escobar pretend they're mob bosses (even though they're minor league wrestlers in Orlando, FL) for a bit, before making a peace agreement and parting ways. Man, was this horrendously stupid.

Next, we go to a backstage interview with The Viking Raiders, but they're interrupted by the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. The teams threaten and insult each other a bit, but nothing comes of it.

We then get a weird backstage promo from Joe Gacy ahead of his title match later.

Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons vs Natalya & Lash Legend

So at the beginning of this one, Wade Barrett calls Lash Legend a "legendary WNBA player", which just didn't sound right to me, as she's in her early 20's. So with a little help from the ol' Google machine, it turns out her "legendary" WNBA career consisted of a whole three games in the league with the Seattle Storm before she was cut. Even on the Vince McMahon sliding scale of bullshit, this was a tough sell.

Anyway, the match itself isn't anything too good and is only as good as who's in the ring at the time. Lyons and Natalya work well together here, but the other two aren't helping anything. The match goes on way too long and would have been much better served to only be a few minutes long.

Winners: Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons

Next, we get a hype video for Tatum Paxley as she will enter the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Did you have your fill of chicks in bikinis and stupid comedy earlier? Well, too damn bad cause now we're heading to the beach with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne! And wouldn't you know, Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez show up to steal their sandals and… wait, steal their sandals? That's it? That's the big revenge prank?

The Creed Brothers vs The Viking Raiders

I feel bad for the two teams here, cause they put on a hard-hitting and stiff match, but the crowd is just checked out after all of the lousy crap they've been subjected to tonight. They do start to get them going by the end though, as there are a lot of exciting near-falls and broken pin attempts. Eventually, Roderick Strong knees Erik on the apron to allow Julius to clothesline him and get the pinfall.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

After the match, the Creeds see the replay of what Strong did and are pissed that he interfered and made them look dirty.

Next, we go to the parking lot to find AJ Galante by himself, when he's confronted by Santos Escobar, who knees him in the groin and has him abducted in an SUV.

We now go to the training room to find Brooks Jensen getting set for an arm cast and of course, they find a way to work in a masturbation routine here. This show really has it all, huh?

Bron Breakker vs Joe Gacy – NXT Championship

This match isn't anything special. It's kind of slow, there are some really sloppy moments throughout, and there's also silliness when two of Gacy's druids appear in the crowd. Eventually, Breakker blasts him with a spear for the pinfall to retain.

Winner & Still Champion: Bron Breakker

After the match, the two druids attack Breakker with a chair and then place him on a stretcher to take him into the back at the command of Gacy. Oh good, this awful storyline can continue into Dungeon of Doom levels of stupidity.

And that's that for NXT Spring Breakin', a pretty terrible show all around. The dumb comedy and silliness were out of control on this show and they didn't have any great matches to even try to salvage it all with. Awful.

Till next time friends.

NXT Spring Breakin' Review by Ryan Fassett 0.5 / 10 This was an all-time awful show for NXT. By combining the absolute worst slapstick comedy WWE can muster with the absolute worst nonsense that WCW was infamous for, they created a complete waste of two hours here for anyone that found a way to sit through it. This brand is on fumes right now.