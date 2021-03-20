NXT Tag Champ Danny Burch Is Injured. What Will Happen To The Titles?

If you saw this past Wednesday's episode of NXT and its main event featuring Finn Balor and Karrin Kross challenging NXT Tag-Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for their titles, then you noticed that something went quite wrong in the middle of the match. During a spot where the tag champs tried to double-suplex Kross, he reversed the move on them and something looked very off, as Burch landed hard on his arm and shoulder, instead of his back. Burch immediately rolled out of the ring and was worked on ringside by NXT medical personnel, while his partner finished the match (and won) alone.

While nothing has been officially announced by WWE or NXT, we now know that Burch suffered a separated shoulder during the match. Shoulder injuries are serious business, especially in wrestling, and the usual timeframe for an injury like this can be anywhere between two and 12 weeks.

Lorcan and Burch have held the NXT Tag Titles since October, but that might now be in jeopardy if Burch is to miss serious time. According to Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE hasn't made a decision yet on how they'll handle this going forward. And that makes sense, as obviously this all depends on Burch, his shoulder, and how quickly he can heal from this injury.

One thing that is clear is NXT is having its biggest show ever, NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver on April 7 and 8, and they will definitely want their Tag-Team Championship to be defended on one of the two nights. If Burch isn't ready to go by then, we're probably looking at a situation where they will be stripped of the titles for not being able to compete and maybe a tournament will be held to crown the next Tag-Team Champions at the event.

All of this will be figured out soon as the show is coming up quickly, so we'll keep an eye on this and see how WWE and NXT choose to proceed.