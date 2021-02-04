NXT Video Clips: Edge Comes to NXT, Dusty Rhodes Classic, More

Howdy, folks! Chadster here, once again bringing you video clips from the greatest show in the history of television, NXT. Was last night's NXT the greatest episode in the history of episodes? The Chadster things it was. At least, until next week's show. But The Chadster likes to live in the moment, baby. So he's come here today to gather all the video clips WWE posted from the show on YouTube.

Sure, we may lose again to Dynamite in the ratings this week. But maybe if all of us click play on the videos below ten times, we can really stick it to AEW in YouTube views on behalf of The Chadster's beloved NXT. Who's with me? Anyone? No? Seriously? What the heck, guys?

Edge faces off with Karrion Kross in the NXT parking lot
NXT Video Highlights – February 3rd, 2021

Look, at least click on them once or twice, okay? Here's what happened on NXT this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBVdIBljlSo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKGEq3RkXwM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dt43ZH2tkwc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZIVhWudnA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_QhY2ZwUfo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Evia8gHedbQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SkfY_FBUXY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMyKmzMnZQA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YwZ10D4BNU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QrYUqpO8Bg4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lttfCKW9v9o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKs3uXGpZ2k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwWEPESN8UI

