NXT's William Regal Announces New Champion To Be Crowned Tuesday

This Tuesday night's episode of NXT was going to be a must-see as things were, as it is to be our first look at the promoted revamp of the brand, both inside and out. With a new logo, a new color scheme, and a new set design, there will be plenty to digest visually, but behind the scenes, things are changing as well, as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his right-hand man Bruce Prichard are taking over the show going forward and implementing a new vision.

And if that all wasn't enough, things really got shaken up last night when NXT Champion Samoa Joe shocked everyone and announced he was vacating the title effective immediately due to injury. The deck has been stacked even higher now this evening, as NXT General Manager William Regal announced on Twitter that the previously announced Fatal Four-Way Match for tomorrow's show between Kyle O'Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne which was to determine the NXT title's Number One Contender will now be for the title itself and we will have a new NXT Champion by the end of tomorrow's show.

Along with Regal's announcement on Twitter, WWE.com said the following to preview what now might be the most important main event in the history of NXT on the USA Network.

The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight will now determine the new NXT Champion. The title was vacated Sunday night after Samoa Joe revealed he had suffered an injury that would force him to relinquish his title. After the shocking development, Mr. Regal made the decision to have the Fatal 4-Way clash crown the next NXT Champion. Who will rise above the rest and raise the gold? Don't miss the championship clash this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

My statement regarding the status of the #NXTChampionship. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bT7J9fE4my — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet It's been a crazy couple of days for NXT and that's on top of and before a total revamp of the brand. All that's left now is to do the show itself and with all of this hoopla leading up to it, I think we can expect some big surprises tomorrow night when NXT kicks off a new era by crowning a new Champion.